Salvation Army creates emotional support hotline amid virus concerns

Coronavirus

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Salvation Army says it has established a hotline call-in center to provide emotional and spiritual support during Michigan’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

The organization’s Compassion Hotline is for individuals needing “to talk, share and ask questions” during a time that may cause higher levels of stress due to virus concerns. The hotline is free of charge.

Hotline operators include retired Salvation Army officers and staff who are trained to listen.

The hotline can be reached at 616.742.9199 and is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

