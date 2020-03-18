Sales up due to COVID-19, SpartanNash puts out plea for workers

BYRON TOWNSHIP (WOOD) — Byron Center-based SpartanNash is putting out the help wanted sign.

Sales volume, which has doubled and in some cases tripled due to demand linked to coronavirus, has the food distributor reaching out for help through its 14-state distribution network.

“During this unprecedented time of growing consumer need and uncertainty, SpartanNash is on the frontlines ensuring our customers have access to the food, medicine and household goods they need,” Dennis Eidson, SpartanNash’s interim president and chief executive officer, stated in a news release.

SpartanNash is one of several retailers across the country struggling to keep stores shelves stocked with a limited workforce.

SpartaNash owns and operates more than 150 retail stores, including D&W Fresh Market and Family Fare stores in West Michigan, and distributes to more than 2,000 independent retail locations in all 50 states. The company also distributes to U.S. military commissaries around the world.

The recruitment effort is aimed at students out of school and workers displaced by coronavirus.

It is looking for help in stores, warehouses and with transportation. Positions would be temporary, but could lead to permanent jobs once the coronavirus social distancing protocols are lifted.

In the news release, company officials also addressed health and safety concerns for current and new employees:

“As we continue to navigate the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, we remain committed to ensuring the well-being and safety of our family of associates, customers and communities and supporting health officials and government leaders to contain the virus. We have redoubled our sanitation and safety efforts and stepped up all of our operational policies and procedures in-line with local and national government recommendations,” Eidson said.

