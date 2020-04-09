Rothbury meeting to discuss rescheduling Electric Forest

People gather before the first act of the 2019 Electric Forest festival near Rothbury. (June 27, 2019)

ROTHBURY, Mich. (WOOD) — The Rothbury Village Council will meet Thursday evening to discuss rescheduling the Electric Forest Music Festival due to COVID-19 concerns.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. outside of Village Hall, weather permitting, and will discuss moving the festival from June to Sept. 10 through 13.

The discussion comes after a request from Madison House, which asked for the festival to change dates.

Those attending are asked to follow federal and state social distancing requirements.

For more information, you can call the village clerk at 231.301.0278 or the village president at 231.301.5175.