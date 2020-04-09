Ronald McDonald House not taking families due to COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan is no longer accepting new families due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision comes from the charity’s global office.

For now, the Grand Rapids Ronald McDonald House has been taken over by Spectrum Health’s Renucci Hospitality House. Both organizations house families with sick kids being treated at local hospitals. With Renucci families moved to the Ronald McDonald House, the Spectrum facility has been freed up for treatment of coronavirus patients if necessary.

The Ronald McDonald House management says it is been hard not serving new families in need, but they look forward to being able to do so again soon.

“It’s heartbreaking to have to turn them away,” Ellen Carpenter, the executive director of the local Ronald McDonald House, told News 8. “Our focus will be on getting ready to reopen and how do we do that.”

The Renucci house will continue to serve its current families, but won’t be taking in anyone new for now.