Rockford freshman center, high school closes for 2 weeks

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Rockford Freshman Center and Rockford High School will be closed for two weeks due to coronavirus cases.

Both buildings will be closed from Monday through Oct. 23. During that time, students will learn remotely.

According to the district’s website, 416 students grades 9 through 12 have been quarantined, and 17 students have been placed in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 over the past couple of weeks.

The announcement said the Kent County Health Department then called for both buildings to be closed for two weeks in the hopes of stopping the spread of the virus, similar to what happened at Caledonia High School earlier this fall.

Superintendent Mike Schibler told News 8 that the health department staff were unanimous in its recommendation for learning to go remote for two weeks.

Monday, Rockford canceled its varsity football game scheduled for Oct. 9 after a player tested positive for COVID-19.