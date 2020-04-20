Live Now
Rite Aid to open new COVID-19 testing sites in MI

Coronavirus

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Health officials test novel coronavirus samples. (NEXSTAR)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rite Aid announced that it is opening 11 additional COVID-19 self-swab testing sites on Wednesday, including one in the Grand Rapids area and one in the Saginaw area.

The testing sites are in partnership with the U.S. Health and Human Services.

The location near Grand Rapids will be in Kentwood at 5995 Kalamazoo Avenue. The Saginaw area location will be in Saginaw Township at 4598 State Street.

Tests will be given out in Rite Aid’s parking lot and will be overseen by a pharmacist.

Those who are eligible must pre-register and set an appointment on the company’s website.

Rite Aid is also opening self-swab testing centers on Wednesday in Delaware, Idaho, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Rite Aid will now have a total of 24 testing sites across eight states.

