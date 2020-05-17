Revive & Thrive Project delivers at-home meals during pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A nonprofit in West Michigan is working to serve the community during the coronavirus pandemic by delivering free meals directly to people’s homes.
The Revive & Thrive Project is based in Grand Rapids and since April 1, organizers say they’ve delivered nearly 1,000 meals to people in the community.
The organization works with teenagers by helping them gain cooking skills.
However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, they say they’ve limited the number of volunteers in the kitchen.
That’s not stopping their goal of providing a minimum of three months’ worth of home-delivered meals for free to people who are at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus.
Organizers say they’re glad they’re still able to make a difference during this tough time.
“We’re teaching teens healthy cooking and job skills, but we’re also providing vital nourishment to people during a health crisis, and now that’s more important than ever,” said Wendy Borden, the executive director of the Revive & Thrive Project.
