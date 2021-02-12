Restaurants gear up for big Valentine’s Day weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s not the biggest holiday of the year in the restaurant business. But after two long shutdowns since Valentine’s Day 2020 and a pent-up desire to gather, restaurants are gearing up for a big weekend.

“With Valentine’s Day falling on Sunday, we’re super excited for really great business on Friday, great business on Saturday, great business on Sunday,” said Chris Funaro, operations director for All-In Hospitality Group, which owns the Donkey Taqueria, Hancock, Royals and Winchester restaurants along the Wealthy Street corridor.

With capacity limited to 25%, one thing you can expect is a lot of elbow room at your favorite restaurant.

“Anywhere from 6 to 10 feet, the tables are apart from each other. We’re at 25% capacity, so Donkey Taqueria, we are only allowing 25 people in the restaurant at a time,” Funaro said.

“Everything is touch-free. Everything is safe and sanitary,” he continued. “We’re doing everything we can to keep excited about sort of tiptoeing back into the restaurant equation right now. And we feel confident.”

They’ll also have takeout available.

And while most restaurants and bars are glad to be able to open, that limited capacity makes it difficult for some.

“We can seat 25 people. Twenty-five percent is 75 closed,” said Amy Payne who with her husband owns TwoGuys Brewing in Wyoming.

The couple has learned a lot about keeping afloat over the two shutdowns and other COVID-related impacts.

Early on, their takeout business just wasn’t cutting it, so they came with an alternative: take-and-bake meals.

The ingenuity that’s gotten their business through the pandemic is providing an option for those who don’t want to go to a restaurant for Valentine’s weekend.

One option: A take-and-bake meal in the form of surf and turf.

“What you get is two 6- to 8-ounce filet mignon, two 4- or 5-ounce lobster tail, and then our cooler will be full of sides that (the customer) can choose,” Payne said. “If you’re concerned with the risk, I’m sending you home with raw food. You’re cooking it yourself.”

TwoGuys Brewing, located at 2356 Porter St SW, is closed on Sundays, so plan on a Saturday pickup if you’re interested.