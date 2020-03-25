Restaurants allot parking for drivers, first responders

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The coronavirus pandemic has some local restaurants designating parking for semi-trucks and first responders.

The Culver’s locations in Battle Creek, Coldwater, and Sturgis have created parking maps for takeout orders.

According to owner and operator Michael Miller, drivers can call in their order and an employee will bring it to them when they arrive.

The restaurant has only drive-through service open, which semi-trucks and some first responders are not able to use.

“The trucks can’t go through the drive,” Miller said.

He says the designation is the least they can do to show their support.

“These people are out keeping us safe and keeping our world moving. We need to do anything we can to help them,” Miller said.

Truck drivers like Maurice Wilson are seeing a wave of support as more people realize their crucial role in keeping store shelves stocked.

“They’re pretty appreciative now,” Wilson said.

Wilson has called the road his office for 26 years and appreciates businesses that accommodate drivers.

“Sometimes we don’t have anywhere to park,” Wilson said.

Driver Greg Davis has noticed the increase in support as well.

“I’ve had a lot of people tell me that they appreciate it. I mean I’m getting it all over the place and before they wanted their stuff, ‘You’re done. Leave,’” Davis said.

The original Facebook posts of the maps have already had more than 5,600 shares.

“Anything that we can do to help our first responders, to help ambulance drivers, people out doing deliveries. They need to be fed and I think it’s our responsibility as restaurant owners to step up to the plate and do something,” Miller said.