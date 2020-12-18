Restaurant owners fear latest coronavirus order is a death knell

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The iconic Fat Boy burger joint on Grand Rapids’ northeast side has been around since the 1950s. Owner Matthew Urbane has fond memories of dining in there during his high school days at Creston High School.

“This is where everyone would go, it was the happy days of our time,” Urbane said.

But nine months into the pandemic, happy is the opposite of what he’s feeling. That’s because on Friday, Gov. Whitmer extended Michigan’s ban on indoor restaurant dining to Jan. 15.

“It would be nice to just know we can go open on the 15th, but just left hanging in my opinion,” Urbane told News 8.

Take-out orders only generate about 20% of what the restaurant would generate if customers were allowed to dine in.

And that means Fat Boy is struggling to stay in business. So Urbane’s wife created a gofundme account to try to keep their business afloat.

“We’re kinda forced into doing something like that,” Urbane said.



More than $3,000 has already been raised. The money will allow Urbane to keep his staff on board through the holidays.



“Much appreciated,” Urbane said. “Warms my heart.”

