Dine-in can resume Monday. Some restaurants won’t bother

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Restaurants and bars are allowed to open for dine-in service Monday, but some have determined the tight capacity restrictions aren’t worth the operating costs.

Under the new state order, food and drink industry businesses can reopen Feb. 1 at 25 percent capacity. There will also be a 10 p.m. curfew.

“Twenty-five percent is not going to pay anybody’s bills,” Richard App, retail, retention and attraction specialist for Grand Rapids, told News 8. “And then there are also smaller businesses out there that have limited capacity already and then cutting their occupancy down by 75% just doesn’t make it viable. So some of those businesses will continue to be shuttered or they will continue to be doing curbside.”

App has been crunching data related to COVID-19’s impact on the industry. He said roughly one third of area businesses have determined opening under the restrictions isn’t worth it. That’s based on the 500 members that have made the Michigan Restaurant Promise, which first launched in July with the goal of safely serving patrons during the pandemic.

Long Road Distillers on Leonard Street NW in Grand Rapids is one of them. It’s also a founding member of the promise.

“It’s all about economies of scale,” co-owner Jon O’Connor told News 8. “When you reopen a kitchen, it takes a certain number of people to do that and so you have to be able to get enough people into seats to justify the expense.”

The distillery has moved to a cocktails-to-go approach, which will remain its focus for now.

The last time restaurant dining rooms were open, they were under a 50% capacity limit, which O’Connor said the distillery made work by using both floors of its space to spread out patrons.

“A lot of what we like to do is provide a great experience and if we can’t provide the great experience that people deserve safely, we’re not going to try to force that square peg into that round hole,” he added.

Across the street, the Mitten Brewing Company is set to open for dine-in service Monday, but it is realistic about that step.

“We’re not particularly excited about 25% occupancy, but we know that’s the foundational building block to get to 50, to back to 100,” co-owner Chris Andrus said. “So we’re committed to doing it right and keeping everybody safe, but I’d be lying if I said it was going to be a financial windfall for us or for anybody.”

Final inspections on a second kitchen upstairs were taking place when News 8 stopped by Thursday. It will be dedicated entirely to carryout orders, a consumer trend Andrus believes will stick around even after COVID-19.

“I believe the restaurant industry has been forever changed by COVID,” he said. “It’s just so many variables to consider. It used to be just the one variable: get as many people in here, in this building, having a good time as possible.”

Right now, the Mitten’s focus is on takeout is coupled with an outdoor seating area set up in the parking lot.

Every owner hopes people will continue to support their efforts and understand they’re trying to make things work as best as possible.

“This next step’s going to be hard for us and expensive and the comment I keep making is (that) the gulf between the word reopening and what is actually happening for restaurants is huge. No one thinks of this as reopening,” Andrus added.