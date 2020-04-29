Reports: Blue Angels’ Detroit flyover postponed

U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flyover New York City skyline, Tuesday April 28, 2020, in New York. The flyover was in salute to first responders in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

UNDATED (WOOD) — The Blue Angels’ flyover of Detroit to salute those on the front lines during the fight against coronavirus has been postponed, multiple news outlets are reporting.

The Blue Angels were supposed to visit Detroit Wednesday.

WXZY, the ABC affiliate in Detroit, reports that a Blue Angels spokesperson said that the poor weather expected in southeast Michigan put the flyover on hold.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are making appearances at several cities to show their support for health care workers and first responders as part of the “America Strong” program. They have already visited New York City, two cities in New Jersey and Philadelphia.

Since pilots must execute a minimum number of flight hours to maintain proficiency, the America Strong flyovers will incur no additional cost to taxpayers, the Department of Defense said.