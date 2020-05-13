Report: Meritage says it won’t take PPP money

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids-based restaurant owner Meritage Hospitality Group is turning down millions of dollars in federal Paycheck Protection loans, where were meant to help small businesses during the coronavirus closures, MiBiz is reporting.

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc., which owns hundreds of Wendy’s franchises in multiple states, as well as Twisted Rooster and other restaurants, had been granted $29.1 million. It initially told News

8 it needed the cash to pay workers while businesses was down.

But on Tuesday, MiBiz reports, Meritage said that “as a result of shifting rules, unclear guidance and stabilized restaurant sales, the Company chose not to accept loans or participate in the (Paycheck Protection) Program.” The company said it would seek other federal aid.

News 8 reached out to Meritage for comment but did not hear back Tuesday night.

Several large companies that were granted loans during the first round of PPP loans ultimately gave the money back. A second round of loans are now being distributed through the program, but congressional Democrats argue they’re still not getting to the mom-and-pop shops that need them and they want to create more direct routes to get cash to those smallest of businesses.