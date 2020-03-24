Closings & Delays
Report: Detroit PD member dies due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic-detroit-police-department-060417_1520604635224.jpg

DETROIT (WOOD) — A member of the Detroit Police Department who was infected with the coronavirus has died, according to reports.

WDIV, the NBC-affiliate in Detroit, said DPD Chief James Craig is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday where he is expected to discuss the death. No further details surrounding the death were released.

Sunday, Criag said there were eight DPD members who had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The state’s latest tally of confirmed cases is 1,328 (the fifth highest figure in the nation) and there have been 15 reported deaths (seventh highest nationally).

It’s unknown if the DPD member’s death is included in the latest numbers.

The highest numbers for both cases and deaths are concentrated in southeast Michigan: Wayne County, including the city of Detroit, has 638 cases and eight deaths; Oakland County has 329 cases and four deaths; Macomb County 175 cases and two deaths; and Washtenaw County 42 cases.

Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered Michigan residents to stay home for at least three weeks to slow the spread of coronavirus. The order took effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild and they recover. The people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Talk to a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on whether you should get tested and, if so, how.

