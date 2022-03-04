Report: COVID deaths dropped among Black Michigan residents

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The final report from a Michigan coronavirus task force examining racial disparities finds that the disproportional impact the pandemic has had on people of color has improved.

Early in the pandemic the rate of COVID-19 cases in Black residents was more than three times higher than in white residents and the rate of related deaths was more than four times higher in Black residents than for their white counterparts.

The numbers have improved since then and the task force’s report outlines what it believes worked and what it recommends for the future.