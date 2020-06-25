Appeals court says gyms, fitness centers remain closed for now

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A federal appeals court late Wednesday halted a lower judge’s order and kept closed gyms and fitness centers that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed months ago to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 3-0 to grant an emergency stay sought by the governor. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney in Kalamazoo said last week that gyms could reopen at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

“Today three Republican-appointed judges got it right: in the fight against a global pandemic, courts must give governors broad latitude to make quick, difficult decisions. The governor will continue to take the actions necessary to save lives,” Whitmer spokesperson Tiffany Brown said in a statement, citing the fact that two of the judges were appointed by President George W. Bush and one by President Donald Trump.

Whitmer had planned to reopen gyms, movie theaters and bowling alleys by July 4 if coronavirus case trends remain favorable.

In less-populous northern Michigan, gyms and fitness centers got the green light on June 10 if they reduced class sizes and made other changes.

