Report: 80% of charities expect financial issues this year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new report from the Better Business Bureau is casting both concern and some hope about charities during the coronavirus pandemic.

It found more than 80 percent of charities expect to have less money this year, but also that 30 percent of people plan on giving more.

The survey was of 118 BBB-accredited charities, such as the Baxter Community Center and 1,000 Adults.

Most charities are also concerned about being able to maintain a financially stable organization through the rest of the year. Just more than 89 percent of charities felt that way.

While 30 percent of people said they would increase giving, 52 percent said they plan on giving the same amount during the outbreak.

