Rep. Bill Huizenga: Rapid test ‘came back positive for COVID-19’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga says he’s tested positive for COVID-19.
The Republican congressman, who represents Michigan’s Second Congressional District, tweeted Wednesday afternoon he was “taking part in offsite testing protocols” before he was to appear with Vice President Mike Pence at a rally near Gerald R. Ford International Airport.
During that testing, Huizenga’s rapid test for the coronavirus came back positive. The congressman said he is self-isolating while waiting for additional test results to come back.
Huizenga is currently serving his fifth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Michigan’s Second Congressional District covers a portion of West Michigan, including Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana and Ottawa counties, as well as portions of Allegan County and Kent County.
