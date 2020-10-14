Rep. Bill Huizenga: Rapid test ‘came back positive for COVID-19’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga says he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

The Republican congressman, who represents Michigan’s Second Congressional District, tweeted Wednesday afternoon he was “taking part in offsite testing protocols” before he was to appear with Vice President Mike Pence at a rally near Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

During that testing, Huizenga’s rapid test for the coronavirus came back positive. The congressman said he is self-isolating while waiting for additional test results to come back.

Earlier today, I was expected to appear with the Vice President. While taking part in offsite testing protocols, I took a rapid test that came back positive for COVID-19. I am awaiting the results of a PCR test and I am self isolating until I have confirmed results. — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) October 14, 2020

Huizenga is currently serving his fifth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Michigan’s Second Congressional District covers a portion of West Michigan, including Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana and Ottawa counties, as well as portions of Allegan County and Kent County.

