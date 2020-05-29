GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Wednesday, June 3, WOOD TV8 and WLNS-TV are joining forces to bring you “Reopening Michigan: A Virtual Town Hall with Congressional Leaders.”

The show, which airs at 7 p.m., will be moderated by WOOD TV8 political reporter Rick Albin and WLNS-TV anchor Sheri Jones.

As Michigan begins reopening for business amid the COVID-19 pandemic that’s killed more than 5,300 people statewide and left more than 20 percent of the state out of work, we’ll be discussing the impact of the crisis and what’s being done to rebound with our leaders in Washington.

The virtual town hall will include both of Michigan’s U.S. Democratic senators, Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters.

Additionally, seven U.S. representatives will participate: Justin Amash, I-Grand Rapids; Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland; John Moolenaar, R-Midland; Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly; Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph; Tim Walberg, R-Tipton and Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet.

The 60-minute program will air/livestream in the following locations across the state:

WOOD TV8 in Grand Rapids and woodtv.com

WLNS-TV in Lansing and wlns.com

WJMN-TV in Marquette

WJRT-TV in Flint

We want to hear from you. What coronavirus-related questions do you have for our lawmakers? Submit your questions below and they may be selected for the town hall.