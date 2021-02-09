Remote COVID-19 recovery helps patients, hospital staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A COVID-19 monitoring program is freeing up hospital beds and providing on-demand care 24 hours a day. Several hospitals are adopting this new remote form of health care.

Metro Health says this gets recovering patients out of the hospital up to 10 days sooner, leading to lower hospital bills.

Once the patient has effectively beaten the virus and enters the recovery stage, hospitals such as Metro Health provide the option for remote home care.

The patient is sent home with a scale, thermometer, and a tablet with all the tools they need. The information gets sent to the hospital immediately.

It is a borrow-and-return plan that could be used for years to come.

“As far as other applications, there are dozens of other diseases that this could be used for,” said Lance Owens, the chief medical information officer at Metro Health. “Anything from pregnancy to depression, weight loss to heart failure to knee surgery. It can be used in so many different ways to keep an eye on the patient when they go home.”

Metro Health has had 18 patients use the program, each with success.