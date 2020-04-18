Red Wings’ Abdelkader, family feed health care workers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The coronavirus may have shut down the National Hockey League season, but it hasn’t stopped Muskegon native and Detroit Red Wings’ Justin Abdelkader from making a big impact.

Abdelkader and his wife fed over a thousand health care workers at St. Joseph Hospital in Pontiac recently. His mom was a nurse and he says he did it to thank them.

“The front line workers, the doctors, nurses, those on the front lines are sacrificing every day their health and they’re working maximum hours. And they are the true heroes during this time, so we hoped to uplift their spirits and show support and let them know we’re thinking of them,” Abdelkader said.

Him and his wife supplied food for about 1,200 workers.

“It was something right as we saw this virus start rising, especially in the state of Michigan, we thought this was a great way to show our support,” Abdelkader said.

Abdelkader also shared how he’s staying in shape, while staying inside during the coronavirus closures.

“I finally got some weights in a couple of weeks ago. It took a while for them to come in with the back order. Between weights and running outside, I’m doing what I can to be ready when we resume this season, sooner than later.”

Abdelkader says he’d love to see some kind of playoff take place in the near future.

“Sports has always been something that has brought people together. It can have a positive impact on our community. During this tough time, people would really look forward to seeing sports back on TV and cheering for their teams. And hopefully bring excitement to people who are going through these tough times.”

