Recovered patient donates plasma to help others with COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A college student from East Grand Rapids who contracted coronavirus while studying abroad in Spain is home, fully recovered and now donating plasma in a bid to help others fight the virus.

Grace Biermacher was studying in Barcelona in early march when she developed mild cold-like symptoms. When she returned home weeks later, she tested positive for COVID-19.

Spectrum Health contacted her and asked if she would be willing to give plasma. She donated Thursday in Grand Rapids.

People who recover from coronavirus have antibodies that have shown positive potential for treating the virus, though experts warn it’s not a cure-all.

“I’m just so grateful that I was able to deal with the virus like I did and that I can do something to give back in this time,” Biermacher told News 8. “And I’m just glad that I can turn something negative into a positive and maybe help them find a treatment.”

Spectrum Health is one of several health facilities worldwide testing antibodies from plasma.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: