Rapid limits access to Central Station, closes Amtrak station

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, The Rapid is limiting access to Rapid Central Station and closing Vernon J. Ehlers Amtrak Station.

Rapid riders will still be able to purchase Wave card and reloads at Rapid Central Station, located at 250 Grandville Avenue SW, but must come in through the southeast entrance.

Greyhound customers who need to buy tickets must wait at the southeast entrance to be escorted into the building by security or a Greyhound worker. Customers can also purchase a ticket from the Greyhound driver.

Riders can stay up to date on The Rapid’s COVID-19 response online.

The closing of Vernon J. Ehlers Amtrak Station, located at 440 Century Avenue SW, comes after Amtrak suspended its train service route between Chicago and Grand Rapids due ridership decline amid the COVID-19 outbreak.