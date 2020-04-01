Rapid buses limit capacity to up social distance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Rapid transit service is now limiting capacity on all its buses as part of an effort to improve social distancing.

DASH buses will have only 10 passengers at a time. Only 15 passengers will be allowed on Silver Line and other fix route buses, the metro Grand Rapids bus service announced Tuesday night.

If a bus is at capacity, it will only stop for people to get off. It could pass by stops where people are waiting. If that happens, an extra bus will be sent to get those passengers. If too many people are waiting to get on a bus, some may be asked to wait for the next one.

“In an effort to help passengers maintain their social distancing habits, these limits will be strictly adhered to,” a release stated.

If you're riding with us, please remember to keep your distance from other riders! Spread out as much as possible.



We're in this together. Do your part to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The service said its doing its best to get essential employees to work and to get their groceries, but that “we are mindful of the health of our Operators, passengers and public.”

Passengers are reminded to stay at least 6 feet apart from one another whenever possible.

The Rapid had already been using signs to keep people from sitting in at least half of the seats on a bus. Drivers were told to call dispatch if social distancing became a concern. The agency also amped up cleaning.

The Kalamazoo Metro bus service announced Tuesday that it would be suspending regular operations effective Thursday at least through April 13, which is currently when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order is set to expire.

