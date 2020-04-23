Protesters parade in front of Gov. Whitmer’s home

LANSING (WLNS) — While Michiganders are supposed to be staying home and social distancing, some are lining the streets outside of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s home in Lansing.

The protesters are showing their opposition to Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order.

Dozens of people lined up outside the home near Lansing’s south side, demanding that Michigan be opened back up.

During Whitmer’s news conference on Wednesday, she said she will most likely extend the stay-at-home order, even if she relaxes some restrictions to reopen parts of the economy.

Protesters say they want to see the state get back to work and go back to a life before the COVID-19 outbreak hit.

“We can’t go on like this. It’s not acceptable. If you saw last week, businesses are hurting. Families are about to go bankrupt. I’ve never see Michigan like this,” event organizer Brandon Hall told WLNS in Lansing.

Hall says the protest through the neighborhood is more personal than protesting at the Capitol and hopes it will get the group’s message across to the governor.

In 2016, Hall was found guilty of forging signatures on petitions for an Ottawa County judge candidate.

Whitmer is expected to give an update about extending the order and when social distancing restrictions will be loosened during a briefing on Friday.

