Project thanks first responders, supports restaurants

A courtesy photo of Spectrum Health employees saying thank you after receiving meals.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Thank You Project is a way to help first responders and medical personnel working on the front lines and help struggling restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project allows members of the public to purchases meals for an entire shift of workers from local restaurants.

“We set up The Thank You Project as a way to try to engage the community in a way to show our gratitude to the people on the front lines,” said Lisa McManus.

The Thank You Project has set up a group of receiving organizations such as ambulance services, fire and police departments and hospital medical staff.

The project’s website will not be up and running until May 1.

Right now, Tallarico’s Boardwalk Subs is test marketing the effort right now. Its website can receive orders of packages that feed 10 to 100 people.

“We would like to get a good cross-section of local restaurants. We’re starting with those who are smaller and really need the help. But we’re looking for anybody who would really like to be part of this program,” said McManus.

