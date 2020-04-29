Program helps supply MI food banks during pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A new program will help feed Michigan residents who have been turning to food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Emergency Operations Center, Meijer and the Food Bank Council of Michigan are responding to the a high demand for food at Michigan’s seven regional food banks by helping to provide more food.

“School closures, unemployment and rising poverty related to the pandemic are disproportionally impacting people already at risk of hunger,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Working together, the State of Michigan and our partners in the nonprofit and business sectors can help families and seniors put food on the table during these difficult times.”

The state says Meijer is sourcing $1.6 million in food products that will be delivered this week. A second round of $2 million will start as early as May 1.

“This amazing partnership means less Michiganders will go without food during this already incredibly stressful time,” said Phil Knight, executive director of the Food Bank Council. “The need is massive, but the unwavering commitment to create food security remains steadfast.”

The state says the need for food at Michigan’s food banks has increased by 41% since early March. The state projects that an increase of 1.1% in unemployment and a 1.5% increase in property rates could bring food insecurity to 100,000 residents.

More information on how the Food Bank Council of Michigan has been responding to COVID-19 can be found on its website.

The latest information on the coronavirus can be found on the state’s website and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.