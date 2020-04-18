Program helps restaurants, health care workers

Courtesy photo of a meal that got sent to Spectrum Health.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan man has come up with his own way of helping both local restaurants and health care workers at the same time.

“I was actually praying one morning and was asking God, ‘What can I be doing in this time? It’s crazy and I feel like I need to be doing something,’” said Tim Todish, the creator of the Feed the Front Grand Rapids program. “The idea just sort of came to me and I went with it.”

It’s a platform for people to support restaurants around town and send a savory meal to health care workers.

“You can go to the website to get all the details to sign up to request a meal if you’re a front-line health care worker or know one that you’d like to sponsor,” he said. “Or if you’re a restaurant owner, you can go there to get involved, as well. And can also make a donation to provide meals.”

And the restaurants involved in the program view it as pretty much trickle-down donating.

“It’s a recycling of local business, per se. Because if you support us, we can continue to stay open and continue to donate,” said Jenna Arcidiacono, owner of Amore Trattoria Italiana on Alpine Avenue.

It comes down to making a silver lining out of a historically stressful time.

“I think there are a lot of people that are feeling low or scared or worried or all the feelings that people are feeling right now,” she said. “So, just to bring a smile to their day, even for a couple minutes, it really makes you feel good, as well.”

And good vibes are just a click away.

“I figure there are other people out there, like me, who wanted to help, but didn’t really know a way to do it,” Todish said. “So, this gives them an opportunity to help in a way that maybe they wouldn’t have been able to on their own.”

He says a critical partner is the project’s nonprofit sponsor evjo.org, which allows him to collect tax-deductible donations.