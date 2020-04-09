Priority Health waives copays for COVID-19 treatment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Priority Health says it will waive all copays, deductibles and coinsurance for COVID-19 treatment through June 30.

The company says everyone covered under its commercial, individual, Medicaid and Medicare plans can get the testing and treatment for COVID-19 with no out-of-pocket health insurance costs.

The insurer says self-funded employer groups are also included unless they choose to opt-out.

People can only be tested for the new coronavirus if a physician orders a test, Priority Health said.

The company says patients must have a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis and be treated with evidence-based care to be fully covered.

People experiencing symptoms should contact their provider to see if they are eligible for testing.

More information can be found online.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: