President Trump expected to visit MI Ford plant

President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — President Donald Trump is expected to travel to Michigan this week to visit a Ford manufacturing plant.

CNN is reporting that the trip is tentatively scheduled for Thursday.

Ford has been manufacturing ventilators and personal protective equipment. The White House said the visit is a part of trips the president has been making to thank businesses for producing PPE.

Ford says it will provide COVID-19 testing for workers who show symptoms.

The automaker says it will provide tests for symptomatic workers in Michigan, Kentucky, Missouri and Illinois. Results should be available within 24 hours, the company says.

If someone tests positive, Ford plans to ask those who’ve interacted with that person to self-quarantine for 14 days.

