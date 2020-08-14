Watch: President Trump holding daily briefing

(AP/WOOD) — President Donald Trump is holding a briefing at the White House on the state of the coronavirus pandemic in the nation.

The press conference comes as Canada’s public safety minister said the board with the U.S. will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month.

In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a program to distribute some 4 million masks to those most in need. The masks are coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and a donation from Ford Motor Co,.

Here’s what else you need to know about the pandmic, via the Associated Press:

— Spain enacts nationwide measures to curb virus

— Paris, Marseille declared at-risk zones

— Bolivia’s political crisis threatens hospitals and patients

— Spain is facing another surge in coronavirus infections not even two months after beating back the first wave

— False claims and conspiracy theories have dogged efforts to control the pandemic from the beginning. The bad information can pose a particular threat to communities of people of color who already face worse health outcomes.

— Indonesia’ s only vaccine production company has injected the first volunteers with Chinese firm Sinovac’s vaccine candidate in so-called phase 3 clinical trials.