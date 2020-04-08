Portage car wash closes after state issues cease and desist letter

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A car wash in Portage was issued a cease and desist letter by the Michigan Attorney Generals Office and the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office for not following Gov. Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.

The Attorney General’s Office said it received reports that Crystal Car Wash continued to operate, even though it is not considered a critical infrastructure under the state executive order.

After the AG’s Office and the lawyer representing the car wash discussed the letter, the business agreed to close.

“During this unprecedented medical crisis we are all being asked to make sacrifices for the common good,” Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeffrey Getting said. “We each have to do our part to limit the number of people who are being exposed to this deadly virus. Those people who choose to willfully ignore Governor Whitmer’s executive orders are putting everyone in greater jeopardy. That can’t be allowed to continue. The threat of criminal prosecution is a serious step to take. It is not one that is done lightly. But it is a step that both the office of the Attorney General and the Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney are prepared to take if necessary.”

Under the executive order, in-person business operations “that are not necessary to sustain or protect life or to conduct minimum basic operations” have been suspended.

Those who violate the order could face a $1,000 fine and 90 days in jail for each offense. Businesses could also face licencing penalties.

The AG’s Office says violations should be reported to local law enforcement agencies.

More information on COVID-19 and executive orders can be found on the state’s website.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: