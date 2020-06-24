Planet Fitness, YMCA facilities ready to reopen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids and Planet Fitness are getting ready to reopen their facilities after a monthslong shutdown prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson for Planet Fitness Michigan Group, LLC says its 44 clubs statewide will reopen at 5 a.m. Thursday.

Planet Fitness Michigan Group says like many businesses, it was forced to lay off employees during the shutdown. However, the company says it’s been rehiring and training staff about new COVID-19 prevention protocols.

Planet Fitness Michigan Group says it’s added the following measures:

Mandatory wellness checks and personal protection equipment for all staff

Sick staff cannot return without clearance from a medical provider

Limiting gym occupancy to 50%

Touchless check-ins for members via the Planet Fitness mobile app

Cleaning stations throughout the gym

Shutting down alternating equipment and signs encouraging social distancing

More frequent facility sanitizing

Closing clubs each night for deep cleaning.

YMCA’s David D. Hunting branch in downtown Grand Rapids will be the first of its facilities to open on Monday. The remaining six West Michigan YMCA branches will reopen July 6. All branches will have new business hours.

YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids plans to reopen in stages. The first phase will be limited to individual activities, outside fitness classes, personal training sessions by appointment and summer day camps and child care services. Members will have access to all fitness and wellness floors, free weight equipment, indoor tracks and gyms.

YMCA’s reopening also comes with new health guidelines, including:

Temperature checks for staff and members coming into the facility

Masks required for employees

Masks encouraged for members walking through the YMCA, but not required while exercising

Enhanced cleaning of fitness equipment and areas, child care spaces and offices

All gyms statewide closed on March 15 under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. On Friday, a federal judge ruled gyms don’t have to abide by the executive order and may reopen Thursday, as long as they follow workplace safety requirements outlined by the state.

Whitmer is appealing the decision.