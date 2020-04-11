Plane carrying 500,000 surgical masks lands at GR airport

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A much-needed shipment of personal protection equipment arrived in West Michigan Friday, as a Delta plane carrying half a million surgical masks touched down at Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

News 8 was on the tarmac as airport crews unloaded hundreds of identical boxes from the aircraft, each containing 40 disposable masks.

A plane carrying a half a million surgical masks lands at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in April 10, 2020.

“Delta has told us that there are a half a million surgical masks on board,” said Tara Hernandez, marketing and communications director for the airport.

Hernandez said the airline didn’t disclose where the PPE is being sent or who ordered the supplies.

According to Hernandez, the Grand Rapids-bound flight took off from Los Angeles, carrying about 4,500 pounds of cargo.

A plane carrying a half a million surgical masks lands at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in April 10, 2020.

“A lot of people ask us why the airport is still open and operational, and this is a big part of it because cargo is essential for what we do,” Hernandez said. “Our partners like Delta are flying in medical supplies and food and other necessities that our region needs.”