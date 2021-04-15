Pine Rest opens Adult Foster Care COVID-19 unit

Coronavirus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services has opened an Adult Foster Care special care unit for COVID-19 positive patients

The 10-bed unit is being opened as Michigan has another COVID-19 surge. It will serve adults who are COVID-19 positive with mild or no symptoms living at an AFC facility, Pine Rest said in a Thursday release.

It will help AFC facilities who are unable to care for COVID-19 positive patients, and will help limit the spread of the virus within those homes.

The unit first started accepting referrals on April 12.

Pine Rest’s first special care unit, a 30-bed unit for those who need inpatient care, has been at or near capacity since it first opened in December of 2020.

