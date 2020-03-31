Pharmacist: Malaria drugs may help infected patients, but won’t prevent COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD/AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has given emergency approval for the use of anti-malarial drugs in seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

The authorization, dated Saturday, distributes millions of doses of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to hospitals across the country, while acknowledging a lack of evidence in its use specifically against the coronavirus.

“The FDA’s just relaxed their stance on hydroxychloroquine prescribing,” David Miller of Keystone Pharmacy told News 8 on Tuesday. “I’ve heard rumors they’ve approved hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID. That’s not true, they’ve only relaxed the clinical trial requirements or guidelines that would revolve around this drug.”

Miller spoke to Target 8 last week after seeing doctors attempt to stockpile the drugs.

“We had one doctor try to get 510 doses for himself and his family, which is just an absurd amount,” Miller said.

On March 24, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs put out a directive warning against stockpiling. The directive did not ban the prescription of either drug, rather, it reiterated the importance of using it for a medical purpose.

“I saw it as a precaution that people shouldn’t use it inappropriately or stockpile it inappropriately and that LARA would be auditing records to see who might be doing that,” Miller said of the directive. “By hoarding it, you could potentially be putting other lives at risk.”

Hydroxychloroquine is also used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Miller says the FDA’s authorization eases guidelines so that it can be used to fight illness in sick patients.

“My opinion is that if somebody is sick and they’re at risk of dying, they’ve got a right to try anything they want,” Miller said. “Combined with the azithromycin, there’s anecdotal evidence and it’s getting stronger, that there is anti-viral activity and the morbidity and mortality actually goes down when these drugs are used in combination. It’s not been proven yet through good clinical trials, but there is anecdotal evidence.”

Miller added the FDA’s authorization is directed at treating people who are already sick, and the drug is not to be used for preventive purposes.

THE DRUGS AND SIDE EFFECTS

Chloroquine has been used to treat malaria since the 1930s. Hydroxychloroquine came along a decade later and has fewer side effects. The latter is sold in generic form and under the brand name Plaquenil for use against several diseases.

The drugs can cause heart rhythm problems, severely low blood pressure and muscle or nerve damage. Plaquenil’s label warns of possible damage to the retina, especially when used at higher doses, for longer times and with certain other medicines such as the breast cancer drug tamoxifen.

“Chloroquine is an extremely toxic drug with a terrible side effect profile. Hydroxychloroquine is far safer, but its side effects are still significant,” Meghan May, a microbiologist at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Biddeford, Maine, wrote in an email. “If it is not abundantly clear that it is beneficial, giving this drug to a critically ill patient feels risky.”