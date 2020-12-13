Pfizer vaccine expected to be shipped out of Portage this morning

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD/AP) — All eyes are on West Michigan as the first shipment of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine is expected to ship out of a Portage facility Sunday.

The trucks are expected to start rolling out early in the morning. WOODTV.com will livestream the historic event.

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization of the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine, which is being manufactured out of the Pfizer plant near Kalamazoo.

The Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant is shown in Portage, Mich., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Army Gen. Gustave Perna of Operation Warp Speed said at a Saturday press conference that UPS and FedEx will begin delivering Pfizer’s vaccine to nearly 150 distribution centers across the country. Perna said an additional 425 sites will get shipments Tuesday and 66 on Wednesday.

FedEx flights carrying the vaccine will start leaving Gerald R. Ford International Airport Sunday morning.

The vaccine is heading to hospitals and other sites that can store it at extremely low temperatures — about 94 degrees below zero. Pfizer is using containers with dry ice and GPS-enabled sensors to ensure each shipment stays colder than the weather in Antarctica.

Doses should be delivered to all vaccination sites identified by states, such as local pharmacies, within three weeks, federal officials said.

The rollout will ensure there is enough vaccine to give people the two doses needed for full protection against COVID-19. That means the government is holding back 3 million doses to give those vaccinated in the first round a second shot a few weeks later.

Michigan expects to get 84,000 doses of the vaccine in its first shipment. Officials will give the first shots to health care workers and those living in nursing homes. Those groups are Phase 1A of a four-phase plan to distribute the vaccine based on who is at highest risk of contracting the disease and dying from it.

As of Friday, 430,780 people have been sickened and 10,662 people have died because of coronavirus, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

This map shows two Pfizer locations where COVID-19 vaccines are already being stored and the headquarters of FedEx and UPS’s air hub.

While the vaccine is a critical step in ending the pandemic, health experts say people should continue to wash their hands frequently, practice social distancing and wear masks, as it will take months for everyone to be vaccinated.

Another vaccine by Moderna will be reviewed by an expert panel this week and soon afterward could be allowed for public use.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.