Pfizer starts COVID-19 vaccine trial; vaccine will be made in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Pfizer announced on Tuesday the start of a clinical trial for a potential COVID-19 vaccine, and a portion of its manufacturing will happen in Portage.

Pfizer said the first U.S. participants have been dosed in a clinical trail for the BNT162 vaccine program. It’s part of a global development program, with German-based BioNTech completing the dosing of the first cohort in Germany last week, according to a Pfizer news release.

Pfizer said the first stage of the study is taking place at four locations in the U.S. — New York University School of Medicine in New York City; University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore; University of Rochester School of Medicine in Rochester, New York; and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

The company’s clinical trial supply will be manufactured at plants in Andover, Massachusetts and Chesterfield, Missouri. The initial manufacturing will happen in Portage.

“This is great news for our families, our neighbors, and those serving on the front lines during this crisis,” Gov. Grechen Whitmer said in a statement Tuesday. “COVID-19 has shown how vulnerable our country is when it comes to supply chain and much of the lifesaving materials we need are manufactured out of the country. That’s why we are so proud that one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in the world is the Pfizer site right here in Kalamazoo, Michigan. In fact, Michigan has a strong history of vaccine development with the polio and anthrax vaccines. Pfizer is a great partner and the State of Michigan and our strong manufacturing roots stand ready to serve.”

Currently, Pfizer said it’s investing to scale up its manufacturing capacity and distribution infrastructure in preparation for a successful clinical trial. The company said this should allow for the production of millions of doses in 2020 then increasing to hundreds of millions in 2021.