KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Pfizer has announced plans to increase its manufacturing capacities for its COVID-19 pill known as Paxlovid Monday morning in Kalamazoo.

News 8 will live stream the press conference at 11 a.m. on WOODTV.com.

Pfizer said it is investing $120 million at its Kalamazoo facility. This will enable “U.S.-based production in support of its COVID-19 oral treatment, Paxlovid.” It will also bring over 250 additional jobs high-skilled jobs to the Kalamazoo site.

The company says that Paxlovid can “reduce hospitalization and death by almost 90% in high-risk patients” when taken within five days of symptoms.

The treatment was authorized for emergency use in December 2021 by the FDA under the Emergency Use Authorization for treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 for those aged 12 and older. It has not been fully approved.

To date, Pfizer has shipped 12 million courses of Paxlovid across 37 countries with 5 million courses shipped to the U.S., the company said.

“With this new investment, Kalamazoo will be among the world’s largest producers of API (active pharmaceutical ingredient), with the capacity to produce 1,200 metric tons annually,” Pfizer said in a press release.

Monday’s announcement also includes an expansion of Pfizer’s Modular Aseptic Processing sterile injectable pharmaceutical production facility.

Representatives from Pfizer will be joined by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the state’s chief executive officer of economic development and elected officials in Kalamazoo County for the press conference.