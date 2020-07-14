Pfizer gets FDA ‘fast track’ for vaccine development

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given a fast track designation to Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech in its bid to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

The designation will help speed up the development and review of the vaccine.

This move comes after the two companies released early data at the beginning of the month, showing promising results.

If the trials are successful, Pfizer says the vaccine will be developed and distributed from its facility in Portage.

The two companies are aiming to have up to 100 million doses by the end of 2020 if all goes according to plan.