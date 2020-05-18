Pfizer awaits data from coronavirus vaccine trial

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Pfizer, which is partnering with a German pharmaceutical company to develop a coronavirus vaccine, says it should have initial analysis from the clinical trial in mid- to late June.

The company is in the third week of stage one, which includes testing the potential vaccine on 360 healthy volunteers. Stage two will add up to 8,000 volunteers.

Pfizer says there is no testing in Michigan right now. Volunteers are getting the vaccine in New York and Maryland, as well as in Germany. The Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center should begin trials soon, too.

Pfizer says this vaccine, created with BioNTech, is the first of its kind. It’s being produced without any actual biological material from the virus, instead using a manufactured protein that tells your body to create antibodies to fight off the virus.

Courtesy Pfizer.

There are four different types of the vaccine are being tested.

A typical vaccine takes 10 to 15 years to take to market. Pfizer is hoping to roll one out by the end of the year, though it would still take before it could be available to the public.

If the clinical trial is successful, the Pfizer facility in Portage would handle manufacturing and distribution of the vaccine. In anticipation, Pfizer is investing to allow for the production of millions of doses in 2020 and hundreds of millions in 2021.

Several other companies are also working to develop and test coronavirus vaccines.

