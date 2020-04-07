Perrigo donates money, product to W. MI organizations

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Perrigo Company and its charitable foundation are donating to several organizations in West Michigan.

Perrigo, a Dublin-based company that provides over-the-counter drugs with operations in Allegan, says it’s giving $400,00 in funding and $216,000 in product donations to organizations that are responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Organizations that will receive funding include: