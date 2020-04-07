Closings & Delays
Perrigo donates money, product to W. MI organizations

by: WOODTV.com staff

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Perrigo Company and its charitable foundation are donating to several organizations in West Michigan.

Perrigo, a Dublin-based company that provides over-the-counter drugs with operations in Allegan, says it’s giving $400,00 in funding and $216,000 in product donations to organizations that are responding to the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Organizations that will receive funding include:

  • Kids’ Food Basket, which will receive $200,000.
  • Allegan County Food Pantry will get $50,000.
  • Meals on Wheels will receive $16,00 of in-kind product and $50,000. 
  • Feeding America West Michigan will receive $200,000 worth of product.
  • American Red Cross will get $100,000.

