Perrigo donates money, product to W. MI organizations

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Perrigo Company and its charitable foundation are donating to several organizations in West Michigan.
Perrigo, a Dublin-based company that provides over-the-counter drugs with operations in Allegan, says it’s giving $400,00 in funding and $216,000 in product donations to organizations that are responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Organizations that will receive funding include:
- Kids’ Food Basket, which will receive $200,000.
- Allegan County Food Pantry will get $50,000.
- Meals on Wheels will receive $16,00 of in-kind product and $50,000.
- Feeding America West Michigan will receive $200,000 worth of product.
- American Red Cross will get $100,000.