Parks to patios: People enjoy partial reopening of U.P. retail businesses, outdoor recreations

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this week of the partial reopening of regions eight and six of Michigan, including the entire Upper Peninsula and the northern region of the Lower Peninsula.

Friday is finally here and people have been enjoying being outside of their homes.

Retail shops, restaurants, and bars are now able to open at half-capacity.

One shop, Local 3 stopped at was Babycakes Muffin Company in Marquette. They have a few seats inside for people to sit at as well as three tables outside for customers to eat their treats.

Babycakes has been open since last Wednesday for take out and contactless pick-up.

“It’s pretty busy. Today was definitely the busiest day. It’s been a little bit slow and we totally understand that but now that people can sit outside and enjoy their coffee, it’s been really nice in here,” said Hanna Johnson, a barista at Babycakes.

Babycakes is encouraging their customers to wear masks, all of their employees are wearing masks and gloves and continually sanitizing their building.

It’s not just businesses welcoming guests again.

Some of the most popular places around Marquette County have been closed for weeks. With the warm temperatures and sunshine, people were out and about Friday enjoying the reopening of beaches and parks.

People like Lance Crevier from Peshtigo, WI said he is looking forward to enjoy some time outside.

“I’m very excited to get out and around and with no restrictions as far as public access goes.”

One of the areas most popular city parks, Presque Isle, has been slowly reopening. First to car traffic only, but on Friday bikes, boards, and families were enjoying a place they’ve been missing.

Eight-year-old Marquette resident Sophia Hatfield screamed “FREEDOM!” when her and her family finally got to enjoy some time spent at Blackrocks on Presque Isle.

“We’ve been stuck in our house and we still are but we get to come down here finally.”