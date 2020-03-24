Parents working, teaching at home during shutdown

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The statewide school shutdown has forced many parents to change their daily routines to keep their kids on track. News 8 spoke with one working mom who is making sure all the time out of the classroom doesn’t put her kids behind.

“Originally when all of this started, you’re not really sure where to begin or go. it’s kind of like, is this for real,” said Margarita Gonzalez.

Gonzalez and her boyfriend are raising four kids together in Byron Center. She works multiple jobs, including administrative assistant for her church. Now with her family spending most of their time at home, she is also helping her son keep up with his schoolwork.

“At first it was difficult because he had the mindset that it was just like a summer vacation for him or a spring break extended,” said Gonzalez. “Taking a step back and figuring out a routine, and once that was figured out it made things a lot easier.”

Gonzalez’s routine includes waking up, taking a walk, doing schoolwork and so on. She says finding to time to take breaks is important.

“Just pulling away from the regular classroom, math is boring, they feel like science is boring, make it a little more fun,” said Gonzalez.

She has some advice for other parents.

“Just enjoy your family time, recuperate from things, those projects you never got to finish or start, keep faith and everything will be OK,” said Gonzalez.

