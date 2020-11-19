Parents try to save one of GR’s oldest preschools amid enrollment drop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On a hastily called weeknight Zoom meetup, dozens of West Michigan parents brainstormed ways to save one of Grand Rapids’ oldest preschools from permanent closure.

Perhaps they could rent the preschool space from Grace Episcopal, the church that’s long operated it?

The 90-minute Brady Bunch Zoom meeting was inspirational evidence that perseverance and ingenuity are alive and well in West Michigan, even as we try to figure out life amid a pandemic.

“We have a baby here, so we’ll try to mute when we’re not speaking,” said parent Natalie Murphy who hosted the meeting.

Murphy’s husband, seated next to her at what appeared to be the kitchen table, handled pacifier duty as he balanced the swaddled infant in his arms.

“The spreadsheet I put together was quick napkin math of what it would look like from a budget perspective,” Steve Murphy told the group.

Also, on the call were Grace Church preschool director and lead teacher Jill Vander Woude, lead teacher Cara Hyink, several other church employees and Father Alan James, interim rector at Grace Episcopal.

It was last week that James announced that Grace Episcopal Church, at 1815 Hall Street SE, would close the preschool and Young Fives classroom for good Dec. 18.

James said the church could no longer afford to operate the faith-based preschool that had nurtured thousands of children over 60 years.

The preschool had 44 children enrolled last spring, but by fall that number had decreased by half as families changed plans amid the pandemic.

Enrollment now stands at 23 children.

“We’ve gone from roughly a break-even point, maybe a few thousand-dollar deficit, to projecting a $65,000 deficit if we did the whole year,” explained James in a Zoom interview with News 8.

“The (governing body of the church) decided we just can’t continue to support that kind of financial loss … It’s hard. We love the kids. We love the teachers.”

Compounding the financial challenge is the diocesan policy that requires two teachers per room no matter the number of students.

The policy is the result of the child sex abuse scandals that plagued entities like the Catholic Church and the Boy Scouts of America.

“So, when those classes get really small, we’re not able to contract our staff down sufficiently to make the financial numbers work,” James said.

But James said a preschool located in the church, but not operated by it, would not have to follow those same restrictions.

The program, of course, would still have to comply with state rules regarding adult to child ratios.

Teachers at Grace Preschool said they hope to stay on if possible.

Vander Woude has taught children at Grace for 11 years and is devastated over its impending closure.

“Speaking from my own heart right now, this is incredibly hard for me,” Vander Woude said during the Zoom call.

“I dearly love all your children … and I know that we really want to see this through.”

Hyink echoed Vander Woude’s sentiment.

“If we can make a go of it, I will give it my all,” Hyink told parents on the Zoom call. “We love you and we love your kids and we are so appreciative of your support. Thank you for everything you’re trying to do to make it happen.”

Parents, one of whom set up a GoFundMe account, are hopeful they can find a way to continue the program at least through the end of the school year.

“Coming from the school we came from, we feel like (Grace Church Preschool) is a very good value, and we would consider paying more obviously to make it work,” said Ingrid Miller, whose 4-year-old daughter, Ellory, started at Grace this fall.

Another parent hoping to maintain the preschool attended Grace herself 30 years ago.

Now, Nachelle Oosterhouse sends her 3-year-old daughter, Penelope, there.

“She loves it here. She loves the teachers. She loves the school. We know she’s in a safe place,” Oosterhouse said.

Anna Scholten, another parent on the Zoom call, said while she too hopes to keep the preschool’s doors open, she’s also concerned about the difficulty of finding care for her child if the program does close.

“We want this to work and are very committed to do whatever. But there’s just time sensitivity to figure out plan B if needed and I know I’m not the only one in that situation,” Scholten said.

News 8 will track developments in the effort to keep the preschool open.