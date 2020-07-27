Parents split on sending kids back to school this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials with the Michigan Association of Superintendents say they’re planning for everything when it comes to sending kids back to the classroom this fall. As districts sort out their plans, concerns are building for parents.



Some parents are OK with sending their kids back to school, while others aren’t a fan of the idea. Many districts are giving options to parents on whether they would like to have their kids learn online or in-person.

One thing parents do agree on is to make their voices are heard.

“I believe in the public school, but I don’t believe in the restrictions,” said Lauren Nykamp, a Hudsonville mother of four.

“I’m well confident in the fact that my public-school system is going to provide the policies in order to make everything sanitary,” said Margarita Gonzalez, whose son attends Byron Center Public Schools.

Two different opinions surrounding one question: What will going back to school exactly look like this fall?

Gonzalez says she is OK with sending her son back and she trusts that it will be safe from COVID-19.

“I would be comfortable because I’m to the point right now that I’m taking a chance,” said Gonzalez.

Nykamp, on the other hand, disagrees about her kids going back to the classroom, but for a different reason.

“We will not allow our kids to wear masks,” said Nykamp. “We feel like we have a right that we want to stand up for and we want to teach our kids to stand up for their rights, and if that means that we need to bring them home to home school, then we’ll do that.”

Tina Kerr is the executive director of the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators. She says they’ve been following a template by the General Education Leadership Network that give guidelines for schools based on the phase they’re in.

Phases 1 through Phase 3 would be completely online, Phase 4 would be in-person with strict safety guidelines in place and Phase 5 would also be in-person but with more lenient rules.

“We obviously want families to feel safe and secure sending their children to school, that’s the upmost importance,” said Kerr.

Ultimately, the decision on whether to go back to the classroom or stay online is made on a district to district basis.

“It is very complicated and it’s very time consuming for the districts because they have to get this right,” said Kerr.

Overall, both mothers believe they should stay in touch with their kids’ schools to let them know where they stand.

“Fill out the surveys for your schools, the schools can’t know what you really feel unless you fill those out,” said Gonzalez.

“Let your voice be heard,” said Nykamp.

As for the issue behind childcare, officials encourage parents to get in touch with daycare providers early on so it will be easier for them to be flexible later.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Return to School Road Map can be found online.