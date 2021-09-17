Parents push for Michigan mask mandate inside schools

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A coalition of parent groups is urging Michigan’s health department to order indoor masking at all schools to curb the coronavirus and vowing to combat politicians who oppose such mandates.

The Michigan Parents Alliance for Safe Schools includes pro-mask groups from a dozen counties. Members say they’re fighting for the 40% of students in schools where masks are optional.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration lifted a broad indoor mask mandate in June. She has contended it’s better for masking decisions to be made locally because it increases the odds that people will comply.