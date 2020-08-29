Parents, players rally in Lansing to bring back sports

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Parents and players rallied in Lansing Friday afternoon to try and bring back high school sports in Michigan.

The event came a couple of weeks after the Michigan High School Athletic Association postponed the football season until spring.

Parents who attended the rally said they feel their kids are safe to play football.

West Michigan parents and players taking part in rally in Lansing to bring high school sports back. (Aug. 28, 2020)

Several people in the crowd came from West Michigan, including parents and players from Unity Christian High School and Cedar Springs High School.

A handful of parents telling News 8 they feel it’s safe for their kids to play football, disagreeing with the MHSAA’s reasoning for postponing the season due to concerns of COVID-19.

“There’s more danger of them getting hurt than there is of them catching COVID and getting sick,” Cedar Springs High School parent Lisa Crofoot said. “We were willing for them to take the risk for them to play.”

Unity Christian High School student Kobe Dute agreed that taking away football may cause more harm than good.

“Honestly, if we were playing football, it would keep us more safe,” Dute said. “It would keep us out of making bad decisions and just keeps us on the right path.”

Another player on the team, Lucas Huttinga, is concerned about how the decision will impact his plans to play college football.

“It’s really hurt the recruiting process… and (not) getting that senior film really hurts my chances to get bigger scholarships,” Huttinga said. “It’s not just affecting sports, it’s money for paying for college.”

Many parents in attendance were just as passionate as the students about the matter.

“Let them play…don’t dim their Friday night lights,” Cedar Springs High School football mom Cindy Mason said.