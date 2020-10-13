Parchment, Tri County schools make changes after COVID-19 cases

PARCHMENT, Mich. (WOOD) — Two West Michigan school districts are making changes after positive COVID-19 cases.

Parchment School District is shutting down its middle and high school campuses after three positive COVID-19 cases. One student and one staff member tested positive at the high school, while one staff member tested positive at the middle school.

Students will learn virtually during the building closures. The reopening of campuses will be reevaluated Thursday. All elementary campuses will remain open.

More information can be found on the district’s website.

Tri County Area Schools is shutting down its bus system for about two weeks after an employee within the department tested positive for COVID-19.

The district says it learned about the positive case Tuesday morning and closed as it received guidance from the health department.

During contract tracing, the district found that several employees came into contact with the positive case and have been asked to quarantine. With a shortage of bus drivers, the district decided to shut down its transportation system.

Parents are being asked to bring their kids to school starting Wednesday. Transportation is set to start again Oct. 26.

Transportation will still be provided to and from KTC/KCTC, NCCTC and for students using specialized transportation.

Parents who aren’t able to bring their child to school can sign up for remote learning.

All students and staff who have been in contact in both districts have been notified.