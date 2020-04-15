Panera Bread offers grocery pickup during COVID-19 pandemic

(WWLP/WOOD) — Panera Bread has launched a new service where customers can purchase grocery items that may be more difficult to find as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Panera Grocery started Friday. It allows people to order in-stock items like milk, bread and fresh produce through the Panera app or online so they can avoid grocery store trips and lines.

According to a news release sent to News 8, customers can order groceries through Panera by using their website, app, or finding Panera Grocery items on the GrubHub app.

While item availability varies by Panera location, the following items are eligible for order when in stock:

Fresh baked breads and bagels including Panera’s classic white loaf, whole grain pan loaf and French baguette;

Bagel packs;

Milk and dairy including skim milk, 2% milk gallons, Greek yogurt tubs, yogurt tubes and plain cream cheese;

Produce including apples, avocados, blueberries, red grapes and tomatoes

“From limited choices on grocery shelves to the growing need to limit the number of trips outside of the home, it is an incredibly stressful time when it comes to putting wholesome food on the table, and we knew Panera could help,” Niren Chaudhary, Panera CEO stated in a company news release. “With this new service we can help deliver good food and fresh ingredients from our pantry to yours, helping provide better access to essential items that are increasingly harder to come by.”

Panera Bread has also rolled out new guidelines to ensure the safety of their staff and the public:

A “to-go” model in all company cafes

New “drive-up” contactless curbside service

Contactless Delivery — your meal left at your front door, front desk or location of choice

Mindful Packaging: all to-go orders sealed for added protection

Enhanced, rigorous cleaning and sanitization procedures in bakery-cafes

All but one of the 17 West Michigan Panera locations listed on the company’s website told News 8 they’re participating in the Panera Grocery option. A voicemail message for the Panera bakery-café located in RiverTown Crossings mall stated that location was closed until April 14 due to COVID-19 executive orders, however no one answered repeated calls by News 8.